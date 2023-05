Refsnyder went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 7-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Refsnyder has drawn a walk in each of his last five games, though he remains confined to a limited role as a reserve outfielder. The 32-year-old has done well when called upon lately, getting aboard safely in six of his last seven contests to raise his slash line to .286/.409/.377 through 93 plate appearances. He's added a home runs, two steals, 17 RBI and 13 runs scored.