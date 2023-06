The Red Sox signed Refsnyder to a $1.85 million, one-year extension with a $2 million club option for 2025 on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox have grown to trust Refsnyder, who has filled various outfield roles for Boston in one-plus seasons with the organization. He'll start in center field and bat fifth for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays.