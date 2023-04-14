site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Starting again Friday
Refsnyder is starting again in left field and batting third for the Red Sox on Friday versus the Angels.
Refsnyder popped a solo home run Thursday to earn a second straight start in place of the injured Masataka Yoshida (hamstring). The 32-year-old will be going up against Patrick Sandoval.
