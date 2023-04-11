Refsnyder started in center field and went 0-for-3 in Monday's 1-0 loss to Tampa Bay.

Refsnyder was given the first crack at replacing Adam Duvall (wrist) in center field, but it sounds manager Alex Cora has multiple lineup iterations to cover for the injured Duvall, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. Refsnyder (39 career games in center) and Raimel Tapia (77) are both capable of playing there. Refsnyder is expected to start against left-handers, and the Red Sox are projected to see a slew of them over the next week or so, but Cora said he may also use Enrique Hernandez, who is playing shortstop to start 2023 but served as Boston's primary center fielder the last two seasons. Lastly, Jarren Duran, a natural center fielder at Triple-A Worcester, could eventually enter the mix after's the team's stretch against left-handed starters. That's why the club opted to bring up the righty-hitting Bobby Dalbec after placing Duvall on the IL.