The Red Sox activated Gonzalez (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Gonzalez has missed most of June with a hamstring issue but was cleared to rejoin the Red Sox following a brief rehab assignment. He'll check back into the starting nine at second base and as the No. 6 hitter in Monday's series opener as the Blue Jays send lefty Yusei Kikuchi to the mound. Gonzalez is expected to fill the short side of a platoon at the keystone with Enmanuel Valdez.