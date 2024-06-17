The Red Sox activated Gonzalez (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Gonzalez has missed most of June with a hamstring issue but was cleared to rejoin the Red Sox following a brief rehab assignment. He'll check back into the starting nine at second base and as the No. 6 hitter in Monday's series opener as the Blue Jays send lefty Yusei Kikuchi to the mound. Gonzalez is expected to fill the short side of a platoon at the keystone with Enmanuel Valdez.
