Gonzalez started at shortstop and went 1-for-3 with a walk and run scored in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to Baltimore.
Gonzalez made his first start as part of planned platoon at shortstop. He was in the lineup against Oriole left-hander Cole Irvin, and the lefty-hitting David Hamilton will fill the strongside of the platoon. Hamilton is expected to start Thursday against righty Grayson Rodriguez.
