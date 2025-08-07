Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Royals.

That's now three straight multi-hit games and five such efforts in his last seven outings for Gonzalez, who's slashing a robust .313/.346/.612 with 25 extra-base hits and 34 RBI over his last 159 plate appearances since the start of May. The 28-year-old infielder drew the start versus right-hander Michael Wacha on Wednesday, so it's possible his hot hitting is earning him more playing time against righties. Even so, Gonzalez still has a 1.072 OPS versus southpaws as opposed to a .737 OPS against righties in 2025.