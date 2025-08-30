Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Logs three hits in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gonzalez started at first base and went 3-for-4 in Friday's 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh.
Gonzalez started a second consecutive game at first base, as Nathaniel Lowe remains unavailable while on paternity leave. He had a go-ahead, run-scoring single Thursday in Baltimore to achieve a sweep of the Orioles and then followed up with three singles off the Pirates' Paul Skenes, one of the best pitchers in the game.
