Gonzalez (shoulder) has appeared in 10 Grapefruit League games to date, going 3-for-20 with one home run, one stolen base and seven strikeouts against zero walks.

Gonzalez, whom the Red Sox claimed off waivers from the White Sox in January, hasn't faced any restrictions this spring after his 2023 campaign was cut short when he underwent surgery last July to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Though he occupies a spot on Boston's 40-man roster and is contention for a spot on the Opening Day squad as a utility player, Gonzalez still has two minor-league options remaining, which may work against him in the roster competition.