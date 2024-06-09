Gonzalez (hamstring) is set to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Boston's unsettled second base position offers a path to regular playing time for Gonzalez once he's activated. The right-handed hitter should be part of a rotation along with Enmanuel Valdez while Vaughn Grissom (hamstring) remains on the injured list. Even when Grissom returns, Gonzalez could still figure into the mix.