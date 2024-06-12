Share Video

Gonzalez (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The date of Gonzalez first rehab game wound up being pushed back a couple days, but he's game-ready now. Gonzalez has been out since early June with a left hamstring strain and his rehab assignment will likely be brief assuming all goes well.

