Gonzalez (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
The date of Gonzalez first rehab game wound up being pushed back a couple days, but he's game-ready now. Gonzalez has been out since early June with a left hamstring strain and his rehab assignment will likely be brief assuming all goes well.
