Triple-A Worcester will place Drohan on the 7-day injured list Tuesday due to left forearm inflammation, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
The 26-year-old lefty has a 2.03 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 38 strikeouts in 26.2 innings across seven appearances for Worcester. He should be considered out indefinitely.
