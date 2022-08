Pham went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Yankees.

Pham, in his first taste of the Red Sox/Yankees rivalry, delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the 10th to give Boston a walkoff win. The single extended Pham's hit and RBI streaks to five games, during which he's 7-for-24 (.292) with three home runs, nine RBI and four runs scored.