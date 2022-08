Pham (back) is not in Saturday's lineup against the Orioles, but he says he will not need an IL stint, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Pham said his back jammed up on him Friday, and he was removed from that game. It sounds like a day-to-day issue for now. Jarren Duran and Enrique Hernandez will likely each be in the lineup with Pham out of the mix.