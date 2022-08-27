Story (wrist) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
Story's activation was expected Saturday, and he'll officially be in the lineup for Boston's matchup against Tampa Bay. The 29-year-old appeared in two rehab games at Double-A Portland this week and went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, three runs, three RBI, a walk and a strikeout.
