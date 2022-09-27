Story (heel) isn't expected to return from the 10-day injured list until next week's season-ending series with the Rays, if he's even activated at all, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

After landing on the IL last Thursday with a left heel contusion, Story was ruled out for the entirety of Boston's current series with Baltimore and the team's upcoming series in Toronto. With the Red Sox out of the playoff race, Story could be shut down for the season if he isn't able to resume full baseball activities by the weekend.