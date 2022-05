Story went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a stolen base in Monday's 6-3 win over the Astros.

His seventh-inning blast off Phil Maton was his first home homer as a member of the Red Sox and it left Fenway Park entirely, flying over the Green Monster and onto Lansdowne Street. Both of Story's home runs on the season have come in the last five games as he begins to show signs of life at the plate, and he's also stolen a bag in three straight games.