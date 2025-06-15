Story went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Yankees.

Story drove in a run with a fourth-inning double and then doubled and scored what eventually turned out to be the game-winning run in the sixth. The two-hit game continued what has been a productive week for Story, whose bat has been resurrected. He's gone 12-for-31 with five extra-base hits, nine RBI, two steals and six runs scored over the last seven contests -- Boston is 6-1 in that time. He'll bat cleanup Sunday, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.