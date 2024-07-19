Story (shoulder) told reporters Friday that there is a chance he could return for the playoffs should the Red Sox make the postseason, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

After playing in just eight games at the beginning of the year, Story underwent arthroscopic surgery for a dislocated left shoulder and was transferred to the 60-day injured list April 18. The procedure was thought to be season-ending at the time, but Story relayed Friday that his doctor said there's a chance that the veteran shortstop could play again this year, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. Regardless of whether he returns, Story may not see much playing time, given that Ceddanne Rafaela has stepped into the Red Sox's starting shortstop job. Story has played in just 145 regular-season games since joining Boston in 2022 due to various injuries.