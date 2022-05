Story batted second and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 4-2 loss to the White Sox.

Story, who had been leading off, was dropped to the two-hole following a four-strikeout effort Thursday. That happened as it looked like Story was climbing out of an early-season slump. The second baseman is slashing .212/.292/.294 through 22 games (96 plate appearances).