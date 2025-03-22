Manager Alex Cora said Friday that Story (back) is expected to play in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Story was scratched from Friday's lineup due to back tightness, which was particularly concerning given the fact he already missed a week earlier this spring due to a similar issue. While his latest injury doesn't seem to be anything severe, fantasy managers may want to take note of Story's frequent back issues, as the 32-year-old has been injured often since joining the Red Sox in 2022.