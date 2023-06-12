Story (elbow) was spotted playing catch from 120 feet Monday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Story had been playing catch from 105 feet at this point last week, so he's taken another marginal step forward in his recovery from elbow surgery by stretching his long-toss distance out another 15 feet. The 30-year-old should continue to gradually increase the distance and intensity of his throwing, but the Red Sox could bring him back from the 60-day injured list as a designated hitter initially rather than immediately installing him as their everyday shortstop. Story still appears to be targeting somewhere around the All-Star break for his season debut.