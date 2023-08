Story went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's loss to the Dodgers.

Story's two-run shot in the second inning was his first home run since Sep. 4 of last season. He's produced back-to-back multi-hit games after posting a .517 OPS through his first 13 contests of the year. Story improved his slash line to .232/.271/.375 with six extra-base hits through 59 plate appearances.