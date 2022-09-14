Story (heel), who isn't starting Wednesday against the Yankees, will likely return Friday against Kansas City, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Story is sidelined for a second consecutive game due to left heel pain Wednesday, but it seems likely that he'll be back in action following Boston's scheduled off day Thursday. The 29-year-old has been relatively productive since the start of September, slashing .286/.342/.486 with a home run, four doubles, eight RBI, two runs and a stolen base over nine games.