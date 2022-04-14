Story went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Wednesday's 9-7 win over the Tigers.

Story, who overcame a suspected bout of food poisoning, was not expected to be in the starting lineup but woke up feeling much better than anticipated. He moved up to the three-hole, taking the spot normally reserved for shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who was given the day off. The newest Red Sock produced his first RBI of the season, capping off Boston's six-run fourth inning with a run-producing single. The second baseman had just one hit in eight at-bats during the Yankees series before falling ill.