Manager Alex Cora indicated Tuesday that Story (elbow) isn't a lock to be reinstated from the injured list this weekend, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The veteran infielder doesn't appear to have suffered any sort of setback, and he could still be activated this weekend and will at least be reinstated before his rehab assignment expires Aug. 9. Yu Chang has recently been operating as Boston's shortstop but has a .544 OPS in 97 plate appearances this season, so it should be Story's job once he's on the active roster.