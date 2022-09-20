site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Running bases
Story (heel) ran the bases Sunday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Story suffered left heel pain more than a week ago and hasn't played since. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Story's return is about how much pain the infielder can tolerate while running.
