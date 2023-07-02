Story (elbow) is scheduled to take live batting practice Tuesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
The veteran shortstop previously indicated a return in August could be possible, though manager Alex Cora decline to offer any sort of return timeline Sunday. Story's advancement to facing live pitching is encouraging news, but the progression of his throwing program is likely of greater importance given he's returning from internal bracing surgery in his right elbow.
