Story (elbow) acknowledged Wednesday that he won't be realistically ready to play until the second half of the season in a "best-case scenario," Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

After Story underwent an internal bracing procedure on the UCL of his right elbow in January, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com relayed that the infielder was looking at a 4-to-6-month recovery timeline, based on previous examples of players who have opted for the modified version of Tommy John surgery. Based on comments from Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and Story himself, the 30-year-old looks as though he'll need the full six months to recover, and he could be in store for additional missed time beyond that. Story admitted that there's a possibility he doesn't play at all during the 2023 season, though at this early stage of his rehab, he remains "right on track," according to Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald. Story has currently been going through range-of-motion work at his offseason home, but he remains undecided about whether he'll continue his rehab program at the Red Sox's spring training facility in Florida or back in Boston once the season gets underway.