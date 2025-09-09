Story went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a second run scored in Monday's 7-0 win over the Athletics.

Story logged his fourth multi-hit effort over seven games in September. He provided early offense with his first-inning solo shot, which was his fifth homer over his last 16 contests. The shortstop is up to 24 homers, 90 RBI, 82 runs scored, 26 doubles, 27 stolen bases and a .263/.310/.444 slash line through 141 contests as one of Boston's steadiest hitters.