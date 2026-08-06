Red Sox's Trevor Story: Will be re-evaluated this weekend

Story (sports hernia) will be re-evaluated at the end of the team's current homestand to determine when he can begin a rehab assignment, MLB.com reports.

The Red Sox finish up with the White Sox at Fenway Park on Thursday and then host the Athletics through the weekend before heading out on the road. If Story is ready to begin an assignment, he may need a handful of games, given he's been sidelined since the middle of May. The Red Sox have caught fire without Story and could slow-walk his rehab as to not disrupt the chemistry the club has built while going 30-5 since June 25.