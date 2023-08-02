Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Story (elbow) won't be activated off the 60-day injured list Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Story expressed a desire to remain with Triple-A Worcester and continue rehabbing, so he'll take another couple of days to gear up for his season debut. The 30-year-old infielder is currently slashing .250/.400/.688 through six games in Triple-A during his assignment.