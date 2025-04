Casas went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to Seattle.

Casas repeated the same line he had Tuesday. He'd gone 14 games without a home run before going deep the last two days. The two homers are a hopeful sign that the first baseman is set to emerge from a slump that has him hitting .171 with a .570 OPS through 91 plate appearances.