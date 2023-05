Casas is back in the lineup Monday against the Blue Jays after being given consecutive days off, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Manager Alex Cora wanted to give the struggling Casas a couple days off in a row to clear his head, but the rookie is back in action Monday against Blue Jays right-hander Jose Berrios. Casas has posted a .576 OPS in 25 games this season.