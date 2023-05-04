Casas went 3-for-5 with a run and two RBI in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Casas came into the contest mired in a prolonged slump during which he batted .098 (5-for-51) over 17 games. The first baseman showed some signs of progress against Toronto, producing his first three-hit game of the campaign and his first multi-hit effort since April 9. Casas has been losing playing time of late and is still slashing just .157/.297/.301 on the season, so he has some work to do to become a viable fantasy option.