Casas will be called up from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Casas is arguably the top prospect in the organization. He missed a sizable portion of the year with an ankle injury, but he's been impressive when on the field for Worcester (.273/.382/.481 with 11 home runs in 72 games). Only 22 years old, Casas figures to take over as the primary first baseman down the stretch in what will be an audition for Opening Day 2023.