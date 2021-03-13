Casas received full clearance to participate in all activities and could play in a spring game this weekend, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Casas had been away in Boston for a non-baseball medical issue and recently cleared intake protocols. The plan will be to get him at-bats during Cactus League games before the team's second-ranked prospect (per RotoWire) is reassigned to minor-league camp.
