Casas (ankle) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with the Red Sox's rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Sidelined since May 17 with a high right ankle sprain, Casas is finally ready for game action after a prolonged recovery. He'll likely play in at least a couple games in the FCL this week and if all goes well, he could come off the 7-day injured list and settle back in as an everyday player in the Triple-A Worcester lineup following the All-Star break. One of Boston's top prospects, the 22-year-old first baseman was slashing .248/.359/.457 in 156 plate appearances at Triple-A before the injury cropped up.