Casas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Giants are using a left-hander (Scott Alexander) as their opening pitcher, and while the lefty-hitting Casas will bow out of the lineup to begin game, it wouldn't be surprising if Casas came off the bench once right-handed primary pitcher Ross Stripling is summoned from the San Francisco bullpen. Though he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Saturday's 3-2 loss, Casas had been on fire beforehand, slashing .455/.547/1.045 over the prior 14 games.