Casas (thumb) took batting practice at Boston's minor-league camp Friday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Casas, the Red Sox's top pick in the 2018 draft, suffered a right thumb injury in his second professional game last June and underwent season-ending ulnar collateral ligament repair surgery. The gigantic third baseman -- the media guide lists the 19-year-old at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds -- is healthy once again. RotoWire ranks him fifth among Boston's prospects, but he may be the best power hitter in the system.

