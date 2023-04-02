Casas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

With the Red Sox facing a lefty starting pitcher (Cole Irvin) in the series finale, the lefty-hitting Casas will get his first breather of the season. Justin Turner checks in at first base in place of Casas, who went hitless in five at-bats over his first two starts but drew two walks and drove in two runs.

