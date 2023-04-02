Casas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
With the Red Sox facing a lefty starting pitcher (Cole Irvin) in the series finale, the lefty-hitting Casas will get his first breather of the season. Justin Turner checks in at first base in place of Casas, who went hitless in five at-bats over his first two starts but drew two walks and drove in two runs.
More News
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Knocks in two without hit•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Books spot on Opening Day roster•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Hits walkoff homer vs. ATL•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Will get starts at leadoff vs. RHP•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Poised to return Thursday•