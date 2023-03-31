Casas went 0-for-2 with a walk and two RBI in Thursday's 10-9 loss to Baltimore.
Casas had a pair of productive outs -- a groundout and sacrifice fly -- as Boston's starting first baseman. The 23-year-old is expected to be the primary first baseman, meaning he'll hit against both lefties and righties.
