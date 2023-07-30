Casas batted fourth and went 0-for-4 in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Giants.

The ridiculously hot Casas, who had a six-game hitting streak snapped in the loss, batted cleanup for the third time this season and the first time since consecutive games in April. The first baseman hit four home runs during his six-game streak. Prior to Saturday, Casas led MLB in on-base percentage (.568), slugging percentage (1.139) and OPS (1.707), was tied for the lead in homers (seven) and second in batting average (.472) since the All-Star break.