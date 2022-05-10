Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said the Red Sox want Casas to be at Triple-A long enough for pitchers to get a chance to adjust to him so that he can make adjustments of his own, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. "One of the things about the game today more than at any point maybe ever, certainly at any point I've been in it, is when you get to the major leagues, there is already a book on you," Bloom said. "And you will get attacked the way you should be attacked from pitch one. So going through that period of making those adjustments is really important."

Casas, who bats left-handed, is hitting .154/.267/.192 with 11 strikeouts in 30 plate appearances against left-handed pitching at Triple-A this year, and Bloom noted his struggles against same-handed pitching. The Red Sox obviously want Casas to have a good chance of staying up with the big club whenever he does get the call, so while Bobby Dalbec has already been worth -0.5 fWAR through 26 games, they won't be bringing up Casas just because he has strong surface stats and plays the same position as Dalbec.