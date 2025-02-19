Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Casas will start against lefties and righties, Christoper Smith of Mass Live reports.

Casas dealt with a nagging rib injury in 2024 and played just 63 games. He finished up the campaign regularly sitting against left-handers and batting down the order. A career line of .227/.350/.422 against southpaws makes him a candidate for a platoon, but Cora will apparently give Casas a chance against all opposing starters. The 25-year-old first baseman said he had a "really good offseason" in terms of conditioning and wants to move back to the middle of the order.