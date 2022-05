Casas exited Tuesday's game with Triple-A Worcester for precautionary reasons after tweaking his ankle, Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports.

It doesn't appear to be a serious injury, as Casas attempted to remain in the contest before leaving with the training staff, per McDonald. The 22-year-old, who is the Red Sox's top prospect, will be re-evaluated Wednesday and should be considered day-to-day for the time being.