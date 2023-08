Casas went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Friday's 5-2 win over the Tigers.

Casas caught all of Tarik Skubal's slider that stayed over the middle of the plate for a no-doubter in the fourth inning. It increased Boston's one-run lead to 4-0. The homer was Casas' 10th since post All-Star break,. The Red Sox were patient with the first baseman, whose average was under .200 through the middle of June. He's hitting .253/.353/.488 for the season.