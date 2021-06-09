Casas went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs, a stolen base and an RBI in Double-A Portland's 9-8 win over New Hampshire on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old first baseman had been inactive for Portland for the past two weeks due to obligations for Summer Olympics qualifiers, but he was back in action Tuesday. He didn't miss a beat in his return to the lineup, extending his streak of two-hit games to four thanks to his pair of singles. He's now slashing .343/.418/.557 with four home runs and 17 RBI across 79 plate appearances for the Double-A affiliate.