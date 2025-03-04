Now Playing

Casas has been scratched from Tuesday's Grapefruit League lineup against the Pirates due to illness, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports.

Casas is the latest victim of a bug that's been making its way through the Red Sox clubhouse. He should be ready to play in a day or two. Nathan Hickey will sub in at first base and in the cleanup spot Tuesday.

