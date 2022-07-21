Triple-A Worcester is expected to reinstate Casas (ankle) from its 7-day injured list this weekend, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Casas' sprained right ankle has kept him from playing for Worcester since May 17 and also caused him to miss last weekend's All-Star Futures Game, but the 22-year-old first baseman looks as though he'll be ready to go when the Triple-A club resumes its second-half schedule. Before the All-Star break, Casas appeared in four rehab games for Boston's rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, going 6-for-14 with a home run, three doubles and three walks.